 »   »   » RIDICULOUS! Deepika Padukone Gets SLUT-SHAMED For Getting Drunk & Kissed By Ranbir Kapoor’s Cousins!

It's 2017, but it looks like some are still stuck in the old days. Slut-shaming has become a regular activity on social media and actresses often become the victim of this ridiculous practice.

Recently, Deepika Padukone threw a bash at her residence and many celebs were spotted at the do. What left us a bit shocked was, she started getting slut-shamed just because, she looked high and was kissed by Ranbir Kapoor's cousins!

Deepika With Ranbir’s Cousins

Deepika With Ranbir’s Cousins

We're talking about none other than this picture. While, we thought the picture is every bit adorable, some considered it to be a ‘vulgar' picture. Seriously, peeps?

On That Note, Check Out More Inside Pictures From Deepika’s Recent Bash

On That Note, Check Out More Inside Pictures From Deepika’s Recent Bash

Quashing all the break-up rumours, Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh were also seen having a gala time at the party.

Sona With The Newbies

Sona With The Newbies

Sonakshi Sinha was seen chilling with Manish Malhotra and the newbies of B-town, Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

Abhishek Attended The Party As Well

Abhishek Attended The Party As Well

Among others, Abhishek Bachchan was also seen at the party was seen posing for a picture with Sidharth Mahotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Manish Malhotra.

Ranveer With Ishaan, Sara & Jhanvi

Ranveer With Ishaan, Sara & Jhanvi

Seen here is Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar posing for a selfie with Ishaan Khattar, Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor.

Sonakshi & Athiya

Sonakshi & Athiya

Sonakshi Sinha & Athiya Shetty gave us major BFFs goals with this picture.

Karan With Sara & Jhanvi

Karan With Sara & Jhanvi

The maverick director posing for a selfie with Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor and we loved this trio!

Manish With Kriti Sanon

Manish With Kriti Sanon

Among others, Kriti Sanon was also in attendance and here's her picture with Manish Malhotra.

Coming back to Deepika Padukone, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming release, Padmavati.

Deepika Padukone
Story first published: Wednesday, November 8, 2017, 15:35 [IST]
