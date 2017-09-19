 »   »   » RIP RUMORS! Deepika Padukone Hasn't Been Approached For Salman Khan's Kick 2

Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone haven't shared screen space yet and fans are eagerly waiting to see them collaborate on a film soon.

Amidst all this, recently rumors flew thick about Deepika replacing Jacqueline Fernandez in Salman Khan's much awaited Kick 2. But it looks like fans of Deepika will have to wait a little more longer to watch her pair up with Salman. Find out why....

Salman Had Confirmed Jacqueline's Exit From Kick 2 Earlier while speaking at an event, the superstar had mentioned that Jacquline Fernandez won't be a part of Kick 2. Salman had said, "Sajid and I will work together. There will be no Jacqueline, she has been kicked out. Now we will find someone else." Jacky's Reaction On the other hand, the actress had maintained that she is opened to working with Salman again. She had said, "Nadiadwala gave me my first blockbuster with 'Housefull 2,' my first item song, and of course 'Kick,' so there is nothing that I wouldn't do for him. He supported me at a time when no one did. 'Kick' was an amazing experience and if I get another shot at something like that again in this lifetime, it'd be more than I could have asked for." Deepika's Name Doing The Rounds Recently, the grapevine was abuzz with reports about Deepika Padukone stepping into Jacqueline's shoes. But, Deepika's spokesperson has clarified, "No one has approached us for Kick 2 until now." Deepika On Working With Salman The actress had said, "Show me one person who doesn't want to work with Salman Khan! I want to work in a romantic film with him, a nice love story. I have always shown my fondness for him. He comes across as a very romantic person and that will reflect on screen." What About Kriti Sanon? There were even rumors about Kriti Sanon being a part of Kick 2. When asked about it, the leggy lass had replied, "I would love to, I hope it is true." A Double Role For Salman Speculations were rife that Salman might be playing a double role in the film. However, the makers are quite tight-lipped about the details.

"Kick has done really well and we definitely want to build it into a franchise. I am looking for a script to suit the film's sequel," said Nadiadwala in one of his earlier interviews.

Well, we just hope that the makers make an official announcement soon to put an end to all these rumors surrounding Kick 2.