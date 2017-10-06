 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Is Really Scared! Is She Still Suffering From Depression?

Deepika Padukone is the first Bollywood celebrity, who spoke about depression so bravely. The diva battled depression for a long time and took her parents' help to get over it.

Very recently, Deepika spoke about the stigma surrounding mental illness at the India Economic Summit in New Delhi. The actress also revealed that there is always a fear at the back of her mind. Want to know more? Then keep on reading.

I Am Not Completely Over It "I don't think I can say that I'm completely over it (depression).'' I Always Fear That It Might Relapse ''There is always a fear at the back of my mind that I might have a relapse because it has been such a bad experience for me." Did It Affect Her Career? "Maybe there are people who haven't offered me films because they think I was depressed and I can't act.'' I Don't Know ''Maybe, I don't know. I'm in a good space because I can choose the movies that I want to act in, but I don't think everyone has that luxury of where they want to work or when they want to work.'' She Talked About It Because "The idea really was to change the way people in India and the world see mental illness." We Don't Talk About Mental Health ''A large part of the stigma comes from the fact that we (just) talk about physical education in schools. I had physical education in my school, but we didn't have anything to talk about mental health. It's not a part of the curriculum.'' There Will Be No Stigma If... ''It's not a part of the curriculum. If we included that in the curriculum and introduced the idea or the importance of mental health at school level, there will be no stigma.''

Well said, Deepika!

