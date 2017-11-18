 »   »   » Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif To Party With Ed Sheeran; A Bash At Ambani Mansion Awaits

The 'Shape Of You' singer Ed Sheeran has already arrived in Mumbai to perform at JioGarden on Sunday, 19 November. The gig is expected to enthral 10,000 fans with Sheeran performing with his guitar.

We also hear that Farah Khan is expected to throw a bash for Ed Sheeran and many Bollywood celebs are expected to turn up at the party.

An entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Initially, she toyed with the idea of throwing the bash at a suburban five star. But, on second thoughts, she wanted to give it a personal touch. So she went ahead with the idea of having it on the terrace of her highrise."

"Special chefs have been flown down from Hyderabad to prepare mutton biryani and chicken tikka, among other Indian delicacies."

Reportedly, Farah Khan will be joined by Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Sushant Singh Rajput and Malaika Arora Khan. There is a special performance planned by Farah for him. Even Shahrukh Khan might attend the party.

Apart from Farah's bash, we also hear that Mukesh and Nita Ambani are hosting a grand bash for Ed Sheeran at their Antilla residence.