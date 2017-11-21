 »   »   » Deepika Padukone's Loss Is Kapil Sharma's Gain? Read Details!

Deepika Padukone's Loss Is Kapil Sharma's Gain? Read Details!

Posted By:
The famous saying "One man's bread is another man's poison" is now a talk between Padmavati and Firangi as Deepika Padukone's loss is Kapil Sharma's gain. The release of Padmavati has been postponed and now it looks like Firangi will take its spot and reap benefits at the box office.

"The film has been sent to the CBFC but it has not been certified yet. The certification might happen today. In that case, the film will stick to its original release date (Nov 24). But now that Padmavati has moved, the producers are also thinking about taking up the vacant Dec 1 slot," revealed a source.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's Padmavati release has been postponed to a new date.

Violence

Several fringe outfits have called for violence if the film is allowed to release.

Security Alert

High security has been provided to Deepika Padukone's parents house in Bangalore.

Firangi Release

Kapil Sharma's Firangi is now eyeing for a December 1, 2017 release.

Release Date

Firangi was previously scheduled to be released on November 24, 2017.

Solo Run

If Firangi gets the slot, it will run solo at the box office.

Loss & Gain

It looks like Deepika Padukone's loss is Kapil Sharma's gain.

So Sad!

Deepika Padukone has received death threats from several fringe outfits.

Smart Move

Thankfully, she is fighting off the groups by providing statements which is accurate and to the point.

Showing Their Support

Many celebrities have come forward condemning the protests.

All The Best

We hope Padmavati will be allowed to release and we wish it to be a superhit film.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 21, 2017, 17:56 [IST]
