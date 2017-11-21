 »   »   » Deepika Padukone's Loss Is Kapil Sharma's Gain? Read Details!

The famous saying "One man's bread is another man's poison" is now a talk between Padmavati and Firangi as Deepika Padukone's loss is Kapil Sharma's gain. The release of Padmavati has been postponed and now it looks like Firangi will take its spot and reap benefits at the box office.

"The film has been sent to the CBFC but it has not been certified yet. The certification might happen today. In that case, the film will stick to its original release date (Nov 24). But now that Padmavati has moved, the producers are also thinking about taking up the vacant Dec 1 slot," revealed a source.

