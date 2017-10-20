 »   »   » After Deepika Padukone Complained To Smriti Irani On The Rangoli Desecration, 5 Arrested!

After Deepika Padukone Complained To Smriti Irani On The Rangoli Desecration, 5 Arrested!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Deepika Padukone lashed out on Twitter against the goons who desecrated a Padmavati rangoli and she tagged asking her to take action immediately and maintain law and order. Latest reports are out that 5 people have been arrested in Gujarat and four of them are members of Rajput Karni Sena and one is a member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has been facing opposition from the very start and might run into trouble when the film is nearing its release as many fringe outfits might end up creating havoc just to remain in the spotlight or to make a quick buck out of it.

Arrests Made

Arrests Made

5 members of different fringe outfits have been arrested for desecrating Padmavati rangoli.

Rangoli Desecration

Rangoli Desecration

The goons barged into the mall and desecrated the rangoli shouting slogans.

Hard Work

Hard Work

The artist Karan, who was making the rangoli spent close to 48 hours designing it.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

An angry Deepika Padukone lashed out on Twitter and asked Smriti Irani to take action.

Grand Release

Grand Release

Padmavati will hit the theatres on December 1, 2017.

Read more about: deepika padukone
Story first published: Friday, October 20, 2017, 15:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 20, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos