 »   »   » After Deepika Padukone Complained To Smriti Irani On The Rangoli Desecration, 5 Arrested!

Deepika Padukone lashed out on Twitter against the goons who desecrated a Padmavati rangoli and she tagged asking her to take action immediately and maintain law and order. Latest reports are out that 5 people have been arrested in Gujarat and four of them are members of Rajput Karni Sena and one is a member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has been facing opposition from the very start and might run into trouble when the film is nearing its release as many fringe outfits might end up creating havoc just to remain in the spotlight or to make a quick buck out of it.

