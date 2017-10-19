 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Blasts Goons For Destroying Padmavati Rangoli! Writes To Smirti Irani For Action!

A very talented artist named Karan spent close to 48 hours in making a stellar rangoli portrait of Deepika Padukone in her Padmavati avatar inside a mall, but little did he know that his intense hard work will be ruined by a gang of thugs screaming religious slogans and destroying his rangoli. The artist even took to Twitter by saying, "#padmavati Rangoli controversy! A crowd of 100 people cried JAY SRI RAM n rubbed out my 48 hrs' intense work!"

Enraged by all this, Deepika Padukone posted a series of tweets condemning the incident and also tagged Smirti Irani and demanded swift action to be taken against the goons. She tweeted, "This has to stop NOW & action must be taken! @smritiirani," and "Allow them to take law into their own hands & attack our freedom & right to individual expression time & again!?"

