 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Blasts Goons For Destroying Padmavati Rangoli! Writes To Smirti Irani For Action!

A very talented artist named Karan spent close to 48 hours in making a stellar rangoli portrait of Deepika Padukone in her Padmavati avatar inside a mall, but little did he know that his intense hard work will be ruined by a gang of thugs screaming religious slogans and destroying his rangoli. The artist even took to Twitter by saying, "#padmavati Rangoli controversy! A crowd of 100 people cried JAY SRI RAM n rubbed out my 48 hrs' intense work!"
Enraged by all this, Deepika Padukone posted a series of tweets condemning the incident and also tagged Smirti Irani and demanded swift action to be taken against the goons. She tweeted, "This has to stop NOW & action must be taken! @smritiirani," and "Allow them to take law into their own hands & attack our freedom & right to individual expression time & again!?"
"Who are these people?Who is responsible for their actions?For how long are we going to let this go on?," tweeted Deepika Padukone.
The goons made a mockery out of the rangoli depicting Deepika Padukone in her Padmavati avatar.
"Absolutely heart breaking to see the recent attack on artist Karan and his artwork!disgusting and appalling to say the least!," said Deepika.
"Couldn't agree more. And too many people in our industry have stayed silent too long. We have to stand up against this intolerance," retweeted Deepika on Twitter.
"Why?? What pleasure do they derive by destroying someone's artworks? What's happening India," retweeted Deepika Padukone.