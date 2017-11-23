 »   »   » This Country Allows Deepika Padukone's Padmavati To Release On December 1! Can You Guess Which?

While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmavati is facing severe consequences nearing its release, the United Kingdom has cleared the way for the film to hit the theatres right on time on December 1, 2017 as the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has passed the film with no cuts and certified it with "Moderate Violence, injury detail."

Coming back to India, several fringe outfits have threatened to burn down theatres if the film is released and some even went ahead calling for Deepika Padukone's head and spew venom against Sanjay Leela Bhansali every single day. The film-makers have decided to postpone the release date and we'll have to wait and watch for the new schedule.



