 »   »   » She's The Queen! Deepika Padukone Races Ahead Of Priyanka Chopra In 2017

Deepika Padukone has emerged to be the Queen of social media in 2017 as she beat her counterpart Priyanka Chopra to be the most followed Bollywood actress of 2017. While Deepika has a huge following with 22.1 Million followers, Priyanka is way behind with 20.6 Million.

As soon as Padmavati trailer released, Deepika Padukone's Twitter following got a boost and raced ahead while Priyanka Chopra's following remained stagnant. We guess when PeeCee's next film nears its release, she too will get a boost in following and we'll have to wait and see if she can beat Deepika in 2018.