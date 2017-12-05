 »   »   » She's The Queen! Deepika Padukone Races Ahead Of Priyanka Chopra In 2017

Deepika Padukone has emerged to be the Queen of social media in 2017 as she beat her counterpart Priyanka Chopra to be the most followed Bollywood actress of 2017. While Deepika has a huge following with 22.1 Million followers, Priyanka is way behind with 20.6 Million.
As soon as Padmavati trailer released, Deepika Padukone's Twitter following got a boost and raced ahead while Priyanka Chopra's following remained stagnant. We guess when PeeCee's next film nears its release, she too will get a boost in following and we'll have to wait and see if she can beat Deepika in 2018.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone becomes the highest followed Bollywood actress of 2017 on Twitter.
Sea Of Followers
Deepika Padukone has a sea of followers on Twitter with a mammoth number of 22.1 Million.
Thanks To Padmavati
As soon as Padmavati's trailer was out, Deepika Padukone's Twitter followers increased by huge numbers.
Rare Gem
Deepika Padukone tweets once in a while, but still, she has such a huge following on Twitter.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra came second as she failed to overtake Deepika Padukone's Twitter following numbers.
Twitter Followers
Priyanka Chopra commands 20.6 Million followers on Twitter and that 1.5 Million followers short to beat Deepika Padukone.
Available Online
Priyanka Chopra posts regularly on Twitter, yet she fell short of Deepika Padukone's following.