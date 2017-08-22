 »   »   » DAMN THE BREAK-UP! Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's INTIMACY Caught On Camera Post Dinner Date!

It's been five years since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been dating each other. However,for the past one year, rumours are rife that their relationship has hit the rocks and the couple is going through a rough phase.
Well, we really don't know what exactly happened between them but we are so gonna believe, what we are seeing right now! A video of Ranveer & Deepika (you can scroll down), getting intimate with each other is going viral on the social media and it's romantic enough to believe that these two are still very much together!
Deepika Was Seen Sitting On Ranveer's Lap
In the viral video, you can see Ranveer Singh having his arms wrapped around his lady-love, Deepika Padukone, while she can be seen sitting on his lap.
Ranveer Hugged & Kissed Deepika
Not just that, the video also captures Deepika whispering something in Ranveer's ears and her man ended up hugging and kissing her.
Deepika Also Bonded With Alleged EX Yuvraj
Deepika, who was rather spotted in an elated mood, was also seen bonding with her alleged ex-boyfriend, Yuvraj Singh.
They Were Spotted In A Restaurant
It all happened a few days ago, when Ranveer and Deepika were spotted together at a restaurant to celebrate their mutual friend's birthday.
Ranveer Picked His Lady-love First
Ranveer Singh first went to pick Deepika from her residence and then the duo was spotted arriving together at the birthday party.
Shall We Call It Official?
Now, going by their romantic gestures, shall we assume that it's already official? *Pretty please*.
HOLY MAMAMAMMAMAMAM!!!!!!! I heard they broke up 😏. I CANT BELIEVE MY EYES!!!! I'm sure they both were drunk and Deepika didn't see the cameras 🙌🏻💕. I never we would get something like this. After long 5 years 😍😭🙌🏻. IM SOOOO HAPPY!! @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh get married 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻. I'm sitting like an owl and repeating the vid 😂♥️🙈... -- #DEEPVEER #LIFE #DEEPIKAPADUKONE #RANVEERSINGH
