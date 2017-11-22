 »   »   » From REJECTING Shahrukh Khan To MARRYING Ranveer Singh, Read Deepika Padukone's Juicy Revelations!

Deepika Padukone OPENS UP on Ranveer Singh and her Marriage | FilmiBeat

Deepika Padukone has been constantly under media scrutiny owing to all the hullabaloo surrounding her upcoming film, Padmavati. Unfortunately, her love life with Ranveer Singh is often in the news and mostly because of break-up rumours.

In her recent interview with Filmfare magazine, Deepika Padukone bared it all and made some juicy revelations about her wedding plans with Ranveer and also talked about rejecting the 'Shahrukh Khan' film.

Deepika Padukone On Rejecting Shahrukh Khan's Film Speaking about the same, Deepika said, "I believe that's irrelevant. Some films happen some film don't happen. There's no reason or logic to that. When they do it's good. Every film had its own energy and may be the energies didn't match." Did Her Rejection Change Her Equation With Shahrukh? "I believe Shahrukh Khan and I share a very special equation where we don't need to say much to each other. I get him and he gets me. That's it. When we need to come together, it will happen," added Deepika. Ranveer As 'Ram', 'Bajirao' or 'Khilji'? Deepika chose Ranveer as 'Ram' and said smilingly, "Ranveer as Ram.. boyish, young, innocent, playful, sensual.. a young romance." "But at the same time what value he has brought to Bajirao or the value he's added to Khilji. Because no other actor in our industry can do that." Deepika On Marrying Ranveer Speaking about the same, she says, "It's not obvious. I don't if marriage per se.. Because I believe every relationship has its natural progression. I'm discovering that myself." 'I Can't Wait To Be A Homemaker' Deepika further added, "I believe relationships have their own way of unfolding. As far as my equation with him (Ranveer) is concerned, I am sure that it will unfold in its own way. I can't wait to be a homemaker." What's The Best Thing About Ranveer? "When we're with each other we don't need anything or anyone else. We're comfortable in each other's presence. Sometimes it's intelligent conversations, sometimes just silence, sometimes there's childlike innocence and it's about being playful. We keep each other grounded." Low Points Of Deepika’s Life She said, "A broken relationship and depression. Those were the two very low points of my life." Deepika On Being The Highest Paid Actress Deepika said smilingly, "Honestly, it feels great because I've had to work hard to achieve that to get where I am. I have the body of work to be able to command that kind of money. And I don't need to fight for it." Deepika On Being Paid More Than Ranveer & Shahid In Padmavati "I don't know if it's true or not. What I got paid is not exciting part of me. Padmavati is one of the most expensive films in Indian Cinema ever and this is what we need to take note of. To do a film on this scale, magnitude and budget and to have me as Padmavati, says a lot. I guess that justifies my remuneration." Deepika On Her Equation With Alia "I'm very fond of her (Alia Bhatt). I feel a sense of comfort with her. I've known her closely for at least a year now. I'm not analysing it but there's a sense of familiarity when we're together."

