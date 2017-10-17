 »   »   » Deepika Padukone: Padmavati Experience Extremely Exhausting, We Shot Non-Stop For Seven-Eight Months

Actor Deepika Padukone said she feels extremely fortunate to have teamed up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the upcoming 'Padmavati', shooting for which has been an 'exhausting' experience.

The 31-year-old actor has previously worked with Bhansali in Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani. Deepika said playing Queen Padmavati has been one of the most memorable roles of her career.

"I feel extremely fortunate to have worked repeatedly with someone like Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Over five years and three consecutive films, back to back, in extremely challenging, empowering and powerful roles that he is known to give women.

"Padmavati' has been an extremely exhausting experience... We shot non-stop for almost seven-eight months. I feel certain characters don't leave your system," she said.

The period-drama features Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rajput ruler and husband of Padmavati, played by Deepika. Ranveer Singh, will be seen as Alauddin Khilji, the Delhi sultan, who falls in love with Padmavati.

Deepika was speaking at the launch of veteran actor Hema Malini's biography "Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl".

Hema recalled shooting for Gulzar's Meera on a minuscule budget, in which she played the titular Rajputi princess who is devoted to Lord Krishna.

Deepika added the budgets have surely increased today but a filmmaker would still need more money to justify his vision completely.

Padmavati releases on December 1.