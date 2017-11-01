 »   »   » Deepika Padukone: With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, You Don't Count Retakes

Sanjay Leela Bhansali may have a reputation for being a tough taskmaster on the sets but Deepika Padukone believes she has developed shorthand with the director after collaborating with him on three films.

Deepika, who plays the titular character in Bhansali's 'Padmavati', said she would initially rehearse a lot before shooting a particular scene but her performance has become more instinctive now.



Deepika On Working With SLB "With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, you don't count the number of takes, you just go with the flow. You have to switch off from things like your heavy headgear, costume or how uncomfortable the dupatta is on your head."

Deepika On Being Injured "When the camera is on, it is all about what I am doing and the energy. After the shoot, you realise (there are) injuries," Deepika told reporters here at the 3D trailer launch of the film last night.

Deepika On Her Equation With Bhansali Deepika reportedly wore a heavy lehnga while doing the dance number ‘Ghoomar'.

The actor said there was more trust as an actor-director between them and that had helped her a lot.

Deepika Goes With The Flow With Bhansali "When I did the first film (Ram Leela), I felt I have to rehearse, be prepared as an actor on the sets. I have to know exactly what I have to do and deliver exactly in the way he (Bhansali) wants.

"But halfway through 'Bajirao Mastani', I realised that I have to trust him and go with the flow."



Deepika Said ‘Padmavati’ Made Her Feel Nervous About Her Performance. "I feel there is something about this one, it is not from the heart or mind, it is from the gut. It is coming from a completely different place. It has been an extremely emotional journey for us, especially after the trailer launch."



The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari.



