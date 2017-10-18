 »   »   » YES, IT HAPPENED! Deepika Padukone Shot For Katrina Kaif’s Film & The Credit Goes To Shahrukh Khan!

Shahrukh Khan - Katrina Kaif STARTS SHOOTING for Anand L Rai, FIRST photo OUT from sets! | FilmiBeat

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have never come together for a film together but Shahrukh Khan made sure to make it happen and that too in his very next film, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai.

The actress not only confirmed shooting for SRK-Katrina's film, but also revealed how it worked out and her experience at the shoot location.