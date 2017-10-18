 »   »   » YES, IT HAPPENED! Deepika Padukone Shot For Katrina Kaif’s Film & The Credit Goes To Shahrukh Khan!

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have never come together for a film together but Shahrukh Khan made sure to make it happen and that too in his very next film, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai.
The actress not only confirmed shooting for SRK-Katrina's film, but also revealed how it worked out and her experience at the shoot location.
Deepika Confirms Her Cameo In SRK-Katrina’s Film
While talking, in an interview with a media channel, Deepika Padukone revealed, "It's a cameo and it was fun. Shahrukh just called me up and said that they wanted to do something special and it happened."
How Sweet Is That!
"And I believe that if the heart is in the right place and just call took place. Literally, he just called me and I think in a couple of days we shot."
Deepika Reminisces Her Experience
"It was such a fun. None of us felt like we were working. It was like a couple of friends catching up," added Deepika Padukone.
Deepika Was Also Approached For Lead Role
Apparently, before confirming Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone was approached by SRK & Mr Rai for the lead role but the Om Shaanti Om actress couldn't give nod to the project.
Here’s Why She Said ‘No’ To SRK
As per the reports, Deepika Padukone was already occupied with the shoot of her multi-starrer film, Padmavati hence, the actress had to reject this film of SRK.
Deepika’s Another Film ‘Sapna Didi’ In The Pipeline
Post wrapping up Padmavati, Deepika Padukone will kick-start the shoot of Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film, Sapna Didi, which will be directed by Honey Trehan.