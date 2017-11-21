 »   »   » CASTING COUCH! Did Deepika Padukone Go Through Sexual Harassment Being An Outsider?

Casting couch is one of the darkest things about film industry, especially for outsiders! Now, Deepika Padukone might be a superstar, but when she entered into the film word, she was nothing but an outsider, who had no godfather for making her journey smooth!

Recently, while talking to Indian Express, when Deepika Padukone was asked if she had any casting couch experience or went through any sexual harassment, here's what the actress told:



Deepika's Take On Casting Couch Speaking about the same, she told, "I can only speak from my experience. Being an outsider, I was always told that Bollywood is equal to a casting couch."

Thankfully, Deepika Was Lucky She further added, "I have been very fortunate not to have experienced it. I am made to feel extremely safe and comfortable. But, perhaps, that's not the case with other people."

Why Deepika Doesn't Talk About Her Love Life Much? "There is no formula to that either. There are some parts of my life I would like to keep to myself. The rest is in the public domain. I may choose not to talk about certain things, but I don't hide anything either."

When Deepika Lost Films Coz She's Good-looking! Speaking about the same, she told, "They can be a disadvantage. I have been told that I was not offered some projects because I'm good-looking. A director I have worked with a couple of times told me: ‘You are too good-looking for this part. It does not work for the story.'"

Deepika Believes In Taking Everything Positively "I have never really understood what that means. (After a pause) I find that's a director's shortcoming. If the director knows that I have the ability to deliver, then he should also know that I would have the ability to transform myself physically to essay that character."

Did She Struggle To Fit Into The Industry? "I would not say it was hard. However, I had created a certain pressure for myself. It was my own assumption that one has to look a certain way or conduct oneself in a certain manner until I realised that the best way is to be myself."

Deepika Didn't Make Any Special Effort To Fit Into The Industry "That came after my on-the-field experience as well as through my share of ups and downs. I understood that there is a stereotype but I don't have to make an effort to fit into that."



The actress also talked about completing ten years in the industry and said, "I have got way more than I had ever imagined. I also know that it is a result of my commitment, hard work and dedication."



"It has not happened overnight. Only my family, my team and I know what kind of effort it has taken. At the same time, I'm not complaining. I love what I do."