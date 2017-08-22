 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Gets Trolled Royally For Her Ridiculous Airport Shirt! Very Funny

Deepika Padukone Gets Trolled Royally For Her Ridiculous Airport Shirt! Very Funny

Posted By:
Deepika Padukone was seen sporting a bizarre shirt at the airport and the outfit has become the butt of all jokes online as Twitterati ended up trolling the actress for her ridiculous and unconventional shirt.

The shirt has retro look with one side being 'colour block' and the other side 'plain'. Check out the funny tweets poking fun at Deepika Padukone's shirt below!

Deepika Padukone

It looks like Deepika Padukone is getting inspired by Ranveer Singh!

So Funny

It's a pretty tough choice to make when there are two different things, given at once!

So True!

Well, this tweet sums up the ridiculous shirt perfectly.

Deepika

We wonder what did Deepika Padukone think about this shirt before wearing it!

Getting Inspired

Who knows! Maybe she really is getting inspired by Ranveer Singh's dressing style.

Trolled

Now that's something called creativity in trolls!

Poking Fun

It's funny how people are poking fun at Deepika Padukone for wearing a bizarre shirt.

Arya Stark

They even included Game Of Thrones in their tweets! Wow!

That Shirt!

What do you think of this shirt, folks? Leave your comments!

Lame

This is truly the most funniest shirt Deepika Padukone has ever worn!

Deepika Padukone
Story first published: Tuesday, August 22, 2017, 17:52 [IST]
