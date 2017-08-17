 »   »   » SORRY FOLKS! Deepika Padukone Won't Be Romancing Varun Dhawan In Shoojit Sircar's October

Ever since Shoojit Sircar announced his next film titled 'October' with Varun Dhawan, there have been several rumours doing the rounds about which actress would star opposite Varun in this film.

A few weeks back, Deepika Padukone's name cropped up in reports but now it looks like fans who have been eagerly waiting for Dippy to share screen space with the 'Judwaa 2' actor might have to wait a little more longer. Read on to know why...

Deepika Padukone Is Not A Part Of Varun Dhawan Starrer October A source close to the team denied the news that Deepika is a part of this film. Is She Not Taking Up The Film Because Of This Reason? The source was quoted as saying to DNA, "The film revolves around Varun's character. Primarily, the heroine's role isn't too lengthy in terms of screen time. So, I don't think Deepika will be taking it up." October Is Dark And Heart-Breaking The daily further quoted a source as saying, "The actor and the filmmaker have been in discussions for a while and have finally locked the script. Varun has loved what Shoojit has envisioned. It's not another light-hearted, feel-good film. Rather, it's quite dark. And more than dark, it's heartbreaking. Varun will start shooting for this film once he's done with Judwaa 2." It's Risky For Varun The report further quotes the source as saying, "In fact, Shoojit absolutely loved Varun in Badlapur and felt that he's one of those young actors who can take up a film of this genre and still make it entertaining. Expect this one to be a notch higher. Varun has taken risks in the past and they have worked well for him and he's extremely confident about pulling this one off as well." An Out-Of-The-Box Story Director Shoojit Sircar had earlier told a tabloid, "It's again an out-of-the-box kind of story. We started working on this film's idea, which came from a small newspaper clipping, right before Piku (2015)."

Pink actor Angad Bedi says, "Shoojit Sircar is a magician" | Exclusive | Filmibeat

The film is slated to release on 1st June, 2018.