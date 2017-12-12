 »   »   » DEEPLY IN LOVE! You Won't Believe What Virat Kohli Did For Wife Anushka Sharma; Here's The Proof

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma broke the news of their wedding last night and since then the internet just can't seem to get enough of their marriage photos and videos.

The couple tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy as per Hindu rituals. Meanwhile we came across a couple of videos from the wedding ceremony that has Virat giving us plenty of husband goals. Check them out here...

Ufff..These Two Virat is seen feeding Anushka as her hands are adorned with mehendi. Song Of Love The 'dulha' even crooned 'Mere Mehboob' for his lady love at their wedding party. Just see the joy on Anushka's face! All That Glitters Is Gold We have got our hands on a video where Anushka as a bride is seen heading towards the mandap. Pretty Woman We must saw Anushka made for a radiant bride in this Sabyasachi Mukherji pink outfit. Forever Together This picture is making us all emotional! Candid Capture Look, Virat has his eyes only on his 'dulhaniya'.

Meanwhile, we have compiled some unseen videos from 'Virushka' wedding. Have a look at them here...

Virat singing 'Mere Mehboob' for Anushka 😘😘 #VirushkaWedding #anushkasharma #viratkohli #virushka#anushkawedsvirat #anushkavirat A post shared by virushka (@virat.anushka_) on Dec 11, 2017 at 11:14pm PST

When Virat sang a love song for Anushka...

😘😘 #VirushkaWedding #anushkasharma #viratkohli #virushka #anushkawedsvirat #anushkavirat A post shared by Virushka Weeding 💑 (@virushkaafansclub) on Dec 11, 2017 at 11:19pm PST

Love makes you do such cute things.

The baraatis arrive with Virat.

The 'jaymala' ceremony.

[EXCLUSIVE] Vidaai Ceremony. 😍❤️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli.insta) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

The 'bidaai' ceremony will leave you teary-eyed..

The cutest thing you will see on the internet today!

Reportedly, the couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December.

Post their wedding, the newly wed couple will be shifting to their new residence in Worli.