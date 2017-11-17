 »   »   » Demo Staged In Patna To Protest Against Padmavati

A right-wing organisation held a demonstration in Patna in protest against Bollywood flick Padmavati and burnt the effigy of its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The demonstration was held by Virat Hindustan Sangam (VHS), which has been floated by BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramaniam Swamy.



The VHS activists, led by its state president Devendra Prasad Singh, gathered at the Kargil Chowk and burnt the effigy.



The legendary Rajput queen has been "wrongly portrayed" in the film "as part of an international conspiracy to belittle figures held in reverence by the Hindus," the VHS told PTI.



The organisations state secretary general Ritesh Kumar said "the release of the movie will be strongly opposed across Bihar. Human chains will be formed to gherao all cinema halls screening the film".



Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has been given special security by the Mumbai Police after Karni Sena threatened her with physical harm.



Padvmavati starring Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is scheduled for release on 1st December.



Also Read: GRAND PARTY At Prateeksha! Aishwarya & Abhishek Bachchan To Host Aaradhya's B'Day Bash On Saturday