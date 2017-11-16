 »   »   » Dhadak New Poster: Ishaan Khattar & Janhvi Kapoor's Playful Chemistry Looks Mint Fresh!

Jhanvi Kapoor

Yesterday we saw Karan Johar introducing two fresh faces- Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's Ishaan Khattar in Shashank Khaitaan's upcoming film 'Dhadak'.

The three posters definitely created a lot of buzz around this new jodi. The film is an official adaptation of Marathi blockbuster film Sairat which starred Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in lead roles.

This morning, the makers revealed the fourth poster which features Ishaan running alongside Janhvi. While Ishaan looks quite handsome in a red bandini shirt with mirror work on the hem, blue jeans and brown juttis as he holds a green bandini dupatta, Janhvi looks mesmerizing in a cobalt blue blouse which had white sleeves with a lehenga skirt that had brocade print on it and multi-hue hem at the fall as well as a red dupatta.



Check it out here...



Sujay Kutty, Business Head, Zee Studios was quoted as saying, "Some stories are immortal and Sairat is one such immortal story that touched a million hearts. It's a moment of pride for Zee Studios to be recreating the magic of Sairat for the Hindi-speaking market. We are excited to be co-producing this film with Dharma Productions and look forward to the association."



On the other hand, Karan Johar said, "At Dharma, we believe very strongly in promoting new talent. A host of first-time filmmakers, technicians, and actors have begun their journey in the entertainment industry from the corridors of our company.



I am exhilarated and proud to present two sparkling new energies, new acting talents that will begin their cinema story with us. Janhvi and Ishaan in Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan. Also, I am very honoured to collaborate with Zee Studios on this ambitious adaptation of the humongously successful and celebrated Marathi film Sairat."



The film is slated to release on 6th July, 2018.