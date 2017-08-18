 »   »   » Dharmendra Makes His Debut On Twitter & Instagram; Shares A Pic From The Sets Of His New Film

We live in times where Bollywood celebs make their presence felt on social media and keep in tune with their fans. The latest B-town personality who has got bitten by the social media is none other than veteran actor Dharmendra!

The 81-year-old actor recently made his debut on Twitter and Instagram and has been sharing a couple of pictures there. Have a look at it here...

New Beginnings Dharmendra shared a picture from the sets of Yamla Pagla Deewana and captioned it as, "Your love has encouraged me to come more close to you ... so here is me from the sets of YPD Phir se... #newbeginnings #shootmode #Hyderabad." Another Picture Makes Its Way He captioned this one as, "Lost or found... Rediscovering our connection!! #love #life #happy #actor." Mission Successful It was Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol who coaxed their dad to finally make his debut on social media. Sunny wrote, "Me and Bob eventually succeeded in getting dad here.. Welcome Dad!!" Dharmendra Is Bobby Deol's Hero The actor wrote, "My hero is finally here ... Welcome Papa!!" One More Photo Earlier, Bobby too had shared a picture from the sets of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

