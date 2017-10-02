 »   »   » BUZZ NOW! Diana Penty & Sonakshi Sinha To Team Up For Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns

Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions' laughter riot Happy Bhag Jayegi which hit the big screens last August featured Diana Penty in the lead role along with Abhay Deol, Ali Fazal and Jimmy Shergill.

The makers, including director Mudassar Aziz and producers Aanand L Rai and Krishika Lulla are back with the sequel, Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns (HBJR) this time with a double dose of Happy-ness! The film will feature Sonakshi Sinha as the new Happy, along with the original character, played by Diana Penty. The movie goes on floors in Punjab in October this year.



Sonakshi says, "I'm thrilled to be on board of this really positive, vibrant and most importantly happy film unit! I loved the first part and I hope this one is bigger and better in every way! Cannot wait to start shooting!"



On the other hand, Diana quips, "HBJ was a special film for me, so being part of HBJ Returns is like going back to family! HBJ was a fun, roller-coaster of a ride and I'm sure this one is going to be as much of a riot! I'm looking forward to the shoot."



Director Mudassar informs, "My joy came from the sheer volume of happiness Happy Bhag Jayegi spread in its audience! The promise I want to make with HBJR is that I will do everything I can to double that happiness for them."



Echoing similar sentiments, Aanand L Rai adds, "Happy Bhag Jayegi was a cross-border comedy of errors featuring humorous characters and now we are happy to announce the sequel that has Diana passing on the happy-ness quotient to Sonakshi. Excited to have her on board. The film goes on floors this month."



Stay tuned for more updates.