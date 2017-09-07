 »   »   » ALL EYES ON THEM! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Feel UNCOMFORTABLE Meeting Rani Mukerji At Recent Bash?

Gone are those days when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukerji used to skip the event so that they don't have to bump into each other.

Recently, at the birthday bash of Sridevi, hosted by Manish Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted partying with Rani Mukerji, who used to be alleged ex-girlfriend of Abhishek Bachchan. But was it awkward for the Bachchan bahu?

Jitesh Pillai Talks About Aishwarya’s Presence At A Recent Party In the September issue of Grazia, Filmfare editor, Jitesh Pillai, who was also present at the Sridevi's birthday bash, revealed some inside details from the party and we're sure you will be left amused to know what happened exactly. Was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Comfortable? While recalling his recent encounter with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Sridevi's birthday bash, here's what Jitesh Pillai revealed to Grazia: "At a recent private bash to celebrate Sridevi's birthday, Aishwarya was one of the select few invited. There was a certain ease when she glided into the room and mingled with the massive roster of achievers and Bollywood bigwigs." Her Camaraderie Was Genuine "She stood out effortlessly. A certain ease had come into her body language, her camaraderie was genuine." She Was Unaffected By Her Own Stardom "She seemed interested in people, in conversations with them. She looked stunning, and unaffected by her own overwhelming stardom. HDDCS- The Turning Point Of Aishwarya’s Personal & Professional Life In the September issue of Grazia, Mr Pillai also revealed how the Sanjay Leela Bhansali chapter in her life was probably the most fruitful of her associations, as she signed Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. "He tore into her reserves and made her plumb depths that she hadn't managed to do before. He was the second director after Mani Ratnam who realised what she was capable of." But With Fame, Also Came Speculations About Her Love Life With Salman Mr Pillai added, "The much publicised romance with the co-star sent the press into a tizzy. But she maintained a stoic stance. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam also snagged her her first Filmfare award for Best Actor." When Aishwarya Lost SRK’s Chalte Chalte "She followed it with yet another for Bhansali's Devdas. Her volatile relationship however cost her a few projects like Chalte Chalte opposite Shahrukh Khan." Aishwarya Used To Be On The Top Of Every Director’s List Mr Pillai also revealed how directors including Yash Chopra, Subhash Ghai, Raj Kumar Santoshi or Rishi Kapoor used to clamour for her. Aishwarya Never Made The Rounds Of Producer’s Office Jitesh Pillai says, "In the 1990s two actors were on everyone's wishlist. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Aishwarya became the third coveted one. She didn't have to make the rounds of producers' offices. Instead they came to her." When Other Actresses Sniggered At Aishwarya Rai Speaking about the same, Mr Pillai revealed, "The other heroines sniggered, and promptly every leading lady upped her ante. The claws were out. While her big debuts bombed, whether it was Rawail's Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya or Shankar's Jeans. It didn't matter. A superstar was born." When Aishwarya Carved A Niche For Herself "Critics ripped into her acting skills as well. But Rai just bided her time. And true enough - in time, she shut them up. With a double role in Mani Ratnam's Iruvar. And.. Rejected A Few Big Banner Films "And soon, every plum role was offered to her. Karisma Kapoor's roles in Raja Hindustani and Dil Toh Paagal Hai and Rani Mukherji's role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She had to give some of these a miss.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan. The film also casts Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.