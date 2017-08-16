 »   »   » OOPS! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Deep-Neck Outfit Made Her UNCOMFORTABLE? These Pictures Hint So!

Wearing bold outfits is not an easy job. When we look at the deep neck outfits, we only think how to carry it with style. Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen sporting a deep neck traditional outfit, while she was in Melbourne.

While, we all loved how gorgeous did the diva look, we came across a few videos and pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that hint that she was little uncomfortable in her Manish Malhotra outfit. Have a look at pictures..

Was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A Little Uncomfortable? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked really conscious about the plunging neckline of her outfit and was seen covering it with her hands, while interacting with her fans/media. It Might Be Some Last Minute Fitting Issue Going by the pictures, it is quite visible that she wasn't much happy with the deep neck. It seems like it was some last minute fitting issue. She Looked Damn Gorgeous! Needless to say that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked every bit stunning and the viral videos are strong proof that the crowd was left in awe of her beauty. Now, The Mother-Daughter Duo Is Back To Mumbai The mother daughter duo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya are back to Mumbai. At The Mumbai Airport Last night, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked all fresh, Aaradhya Bachchan was rather seen in a fun mood. The Naughty Side Of Aaradhya The little munchkin's funny antics at the airport made the paparazzi go ‘click click click'. Too Cute To Handle We won't be wrong if we say that it's a delight to see Aaradhya Bachchan in such a super-naughty mood. Aishwarya, On The Work Front Very soon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will kick-start the shooting of her upcoming film, Fanney Khan, in which she will be seen opposite Anil Kapoor.

MONEY TALK! How Much Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Are CHARGING For Saaho?