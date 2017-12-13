 »   »   » WHAT! Did Fatima Sana Shaikh Just Drop A Hint About Doing Aamir Khan's Dream Film On Mahabharata?

Aamir Khan's Dream film Mahabharat with Fatima Sana Shaikh to start soon | FilmiBeat

Time and again, Aamir Khan has always expressed his desire to make a film based on Mahabharata which he calls his 'dream project'.

For those who have been keenly following this news and are fans of Aamir, here's some scoop which might raise your excitement levels soaring high. Scroll down to read more...

What's Cooking? Recently, Aamir Khan's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a photo of reading a book on Mahabharata. Well, did she just drop a major clue? Has Aamir really decided to go ahead with the film?





Rumour Has It Buzz is that Aamir and his team of writers have been reading several books on Mahabharata stored at a library in Pune.





That's Simply WOW The grapevine is abuzz that the cast of Mahabharata will consist of actors not just from the Hindi film industry but from across India. We even hear that the film will have 6 to 7 part series and will also have Aamir as a producer and script consultant.

When Aamir Got Candid About Making Mahabharata Earlier while promoting Secret Superstar, Aamir had revealed, "My dream project is to make the Mahabharata but I'm afraid of starting the project as I know it will consume at least 15-20 years of my life."

Karna Or Krishna "My favourite character is Karna, but I don't know if I'll be able to play him due to my physique. I may just have to play Krishna. I also liked the character of Arjun. He was the only person who asked Krishna why he had to kill his own people."





Remember This? Aamir had also said that if Baahubali director SS Rajamouli ever makes a film on Mahabharata, he would love to be a part of it.

A Big Dream Earlier this year, Aamir had said, "My dream is to make Mahabharata one day, which I have not yet achieved or I have not even moved towards it. It's too scary as a dream, maybe that's why. It's a big dream and so let's see if I can do it one day."



Well, we just hope that we hear some official announcement soon on the same?