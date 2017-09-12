 »   »   » CATFIGHT GETS UGLY! Did Priyanka Chopra Just Say That She Doesn't Want To Be Like Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut is currently the hot topic of discussion in the tinsel town. Right from her explosive interviews on ex Hrithik Roshan to her fighting row with Apurva Asrani for Simran's writing credit, she is all over the news.

But it looks like Priyanka Chopra didn't mind taking a dig at the 'Tanu Weds Manu's actress for her controversies in her recent interview. Read on to know more...

Kangana- The Multitasker During media interviews, the actress had spoken about building an eco-system around her, so that she can be involved in all aspects of film-making, not just acting. She Wants To Write, Act, Produce And Direct Films Kangana had told a website, "I feel I can do a lot as a creative person. I can build material that is unusual, and has a fresh take. I want to direct and write and see how that adds to my growth. If that doesn't work out, then at least I'll realize this is my maximum growth." 'I Will Create My Own Ecosystem' She had also said in an interview to a leading publication, "It's not that difficult to be self-sufficient. I am halfway there. And I'll see myself till the very end. Fortunately, I have the infrastructure right now and I'll create my own eco-system. I am here to stay. This industry is full of prejudices. I have come up the hard way and I'll challenge those notions come what may. I hope I always have this courage and I also hope that I have the strength to admit to my follies when I go wrong." Sorry Kangana, Priyanka Doesn't Want To Follow Your Path When Priyanka Chopra was quizzed about Kangana's comments, during a recent interview, she said that she is happy collaborating and does not want to be a part of every detail of the project. Priyanka Chopra Says She Doesn't Want A Credit Everywhere When asked if she would like to see a project through, she quipped, "I don't think so, I am doing that as a producer. Everything I do is with instinct and experience of working with the most prolific filmmakers in India. What I know best is what I'd like to do and I'd like to work with experts in their field who know what they're doing and collaborate. I am not someone who feels the need "SAB KUCH MUJHE KARNA HAI, MERA NAAM SAB JAGAH HONA CHAHIYE" 'Film-Making Is Not Rocket Science' She further said, "Film-making is not rocket science, it's just great people coming together wanting to tell a story and having fun while doing it and that's the environment I have created at Purple Pebble and that's how I work as an actor. " "If I have an opinion I will talk to the producer-director, but I am not someone who will impose their decision on someone," she added. But, She Agrees With Kangana On This Thing Priyanka agreed with Kangana's statement about directors having a fragile ego. She said, "It's not just the directors, people have fragile egos in the entertainment industry. I have not had that. Most of the directors I have worked with have been amazing collaborators. They have given me the respect, as I don't step on toes. I am someone who will suggest something, if they find it sensible, they take it. If you don't, we have a logical conversation. I am very zen and peaceful like that. I am not a fighter- not combative. I don't like it, that's not what film-making should be. I can't work in an environment which is toxic." This Last Statement Says It All She concluded by saying, "I am just not honest with a boxing glove, I am just honest, nicely."

For those who ain't aware, Kangana took a dig at Priyanka last year on Neha Dhupia's show when she said that the 'Quantico' actress should be presented with an award for the most fake smile.

We now wonder how she reacts to PeeCee's statements!