 »   »   » Did He Say I LOVE YOU? Ranveer Singh Makes Alia Bhatt BLUSH During Her Ramp Walk At ICW 2017 [Pics]

Did He Say I LOVE YOU? Ranveer Singh Makes Alia Bhatt BLUSH During Her Ramp Walk At ICW 2017 [Pics]

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Last night, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh closed Manish Malhotra's India Couture Week (ICW) show that took place in Delhi.

Ranveer & Alia's effortless camaraderie could be seen on stage when they posed for the shutterbugs and Alia couldn't stop giggling, making many wonder what was Ranveer whispering in her ear.

Ranveer Says 'I Love You'

Ranveer Says 'I Love You'

Their ramp walk videos are going viral on the social media platforms, in which Ranveer Singh can se seen whispering 'I love you' to Alia Bhatt, leaving her all giggling.

Beauty Meets Energy

Beauty Meets Energy

If Alia upped the beauty quotient, Ranveer Singh the energy level to a great height when he hit the ramp in a black and grey pants with layered kurta and a jacket.

Alia On Walking With Ranveer

Alia On Walking With Ranveer

"I'm walking with Ranveer for the first time. Whenever I'm with Ranveer, there's a different level of energy and enthusiasm because he just has that inside him. He's very special," said Alia.

Ranveer On Alia

Ranveer On Alia

Ranveer, who has featured in advertisements with Alia, went on to call her a princess. "She looks like a princess," said Ranveer.

Alia Recalls Her First Time At ICW

Alia Recalls Her First Time At ICW

Alia Bhatt says there was a time when she wanted to bring down the curtain on designer Manish Malhotra's show just like Katrina Kaif as a showstopper.

That was before Alia made her acting debut in Karan Johar's 2012 directorial, Student of the Year.

When Alia Was Mesmerised By Katrina

When Alia Was Mesmerised By Katrina

"The first time I actually came out in the public before 'Student of the Year' released was for Manish's couture show here in Delhi when Katrina was walking," revealed Alia.

Awww, How Sweet!

Awww, How Sweet!

"I was sitting in the audience and saying 'Wow. One day, I want to be that person walking on the ramp," Alia told reporters after she closed Malhotra's India Couture Week (ICW) show here on Sunday.

Alia's Bridal Look Was On Point

Alia's Bridal Look Was On Point

In 2014, Malhotra made her dream come true. She walked for him in his couture creation as a showstopper.

And then yesterday, she returned to the fashion gala donning a long train dress that was decorated with floral designs. She completed the bridal look with a bun under a veil and red lips.

Why Manish Chose Alia & Ranveer

Why Manish Chose Alia & Ranveer

"I didn't want to do the quintessential bridal collection. Of course, it was for cocktail, sangeet and reception. When you think of young and being different, you think of these two names (Alia, Ranveer) who are eclectic, fabulous and talented," said Malhotra.

Manish Malhotra On Ranveer

Manish Malhotra On Ranveer

"They are getting better day by day. I've been telling Ranveer since three years that 'Please walk for me'. He always said he'd love to. He said 'There will be a day when I will walk and it will be fabulous'. And it happened.

Alia Is Ours: Manish Malhotra

Alia Is Ours: Manish Malhotra

"Alia is ours. I think Karan and me think Alia is ours. Every step she takes, we are always proud like older brothers. She is just evolving. She is fantastic," added the designer who introduced the concept of showstoppers to Indian fashion.

The collection, 'Sensual Affair', mostly saw lehengas and gowns with long trains and ample shimmer.

He extensively made use of luxurious fabrics like silks, velvets and satin.

"There was a lot of embroidery, pearl work, zari and thread work in the collection. There were cages under skirts so that girls could walk. So much of flare drama," said Malhotra, who closed the seven-day long ICW that saw designers like Rohit Bal and Tarun Tahiliani showcasing their couture collections.

Credits: IANS

Story first published: Monday, July 31, 2017, 10:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 31, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos