 »   »   » Did He Say I LOVE YOU? Ranveer Singh Makes Alia Bhatt BLUSH During Her Ramp Walk At ICW 2017 [Pics]

Last night, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh closed Manish Malhotra's India Couture Week (ICW) show that took place in Delhi.
Ranveer & Alia's effortless camaraderie could be seen on stage when they posed for the shutterbugs and Alia couldn't stop giggling, making many wonder what was Ranveer whispering in her ear.
Ranveer Says 'I Love You'
Their ramp walk videos are going viral on the social media platforms, in which Ranveer Singh can se seen whispering 'I love you' to Alia Bhatt, leaving her all giggling.
Beauty Meets Energy
If Alia upped the beauty quotient, Ranveer Singh the energy level to a great height when he hit the ramp in a black and grey pants with layered kurta and a jacket.
Alia On Walking With Ranveer
"I'm walking with Ranveer for the first time. Whenever I'm with Ranveer, there's a different level of energy and enthusiasm because he just has that inside him. He's very special," said Alia.
Ranveer On Alia
Ranveer, who has featured in advertisements with Alia, went on to call her a princess. "She looks like a princess," said Ranveer.
Alia Recalls Her First Time At ICW
Alia Bhatt says there was a time when she wanted to bring down the curtain on designer Manish Malhotra's show just like Katrina Kaif as a showstopper.
That was before Alia made her acting debut in Karan Johar's 2012 directorial, Student of the Year.
When Alia Was Mesmerised By Katrina
"The first time I actually came out in the public before 'Student of the Year' released was for Manish's couture show here in Delhi when Katrina was walking," revealed Alia.
Awww, How Sweet!
"I was sitting in the audience and saying 'Wow. One day, I want to be that person walking on the ramp," Alia told reporters after she closed Malhotra's India Couture Week (ICW) show here on Sunday.
Alia's Bridal Look Was On Point
In 2014, Malhotra made her dream come true. She walked for him in his couture creation as a showstopper.
And then yesterday, she returned to the fashion gala donning a long train dress that was decorated with floral designs. She completed the bridal look with a bun under a veil and red lips.
Why Manish Chose Alia & Ranveer
"I didn't want to do the quintessential bridal collection. Of course, it was for cocktail, sangeet and reception. When you think of young and being different, you think of these two names (Alia, Ranveer) who are eclectic, fabulous and talented," said Malhotra.
Manish Malhotra On Ranveer
"They are getting better day by day. I've been telling Ranveer since three years that 'Please walk for me'. He always said he'd love to. He said 'There will be a day when I will walk and it will be fabulous'. And it happened.
The collection, 'Sensual Affair', mostly saw lehengas and gowns with long trains and ample shimmer.
He extensively made use of luxurious fabrics like silks, velvets and satin.
"There was a lot of embroidery, pearl work, zari and thread work in the collection. There were cages under skirts so that girls could walk. So much of flare drama," said Malhotra, who closed the seven-day long ICW that saw designers like Rohit Bal and Tarun Tahiliani showcasing their couture collections.
