 »   »   » OMG! Did Rishi Kapoor THRASH Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif & Other Actresses, Indirectly?

Rishi Kapoor is one of those celebs who doesn't believe in mincing words while speaking his mind. Recently, during the demise of Vinod Khanna, he had targeted the young actors for their absence at the veteran actor's funeral.

Rishi Kapoor was the latest guest at the Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha and going by his comments, it seems the actor indirectly thrashed many celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who are quite popular for their airport looks!

Rishi Kapoor On Being Miffed With This Generation Of Actors "We have always learnt that whether you go to someone's wedding or not but you must visit them in their tough time. When Vinod Khanna passed away, there was hardly anyone from the film industry at his funeral." "There is a respect for your senior and for someone who has made it possible for you to make an earning for yourself out of the acting business. He was the pillar of the industry. But no film director, producer, music director or actor turned up for his funeral." ‘Chautha’ Is An Occasion For Celebs To Wear Their Whites & Beige Clothes "This fashion-conscious generation goes for the ‘Chautha' which takes place in an air-conditioned hall. It is an occasion for them to wear their whites and beige clothes and wear dark glasses." ‘Chautha Looks Have Become Similar To Airport Looks For These Actors’ He further added, "Even during the night these actors wear dark glasses at the airport. These shameless actors have no personal time, for them, everything is about their public appearance." Rishi Is Clearly Very Miffed With The Young Generation "It should be exposed that there is a PR machinery who inform the photographers about the actors flying and them attending ‘Chauthas.' They are never spotted. They always come dressed up for the occasion." Rishi Kapoor On The Award Shows "Awards are not based on merit anymore; they are compromised and are more about bargain for something or the other. They are about ‘naach gaana' and in our country, they are nothing but a joke. You don't have to take it seriously. The real reward is the performance of a movie at the theatres."

Going by these thrashing comments of Rishi Kapoor, one can figure out that he is really upset with the current scenario of Bollywood.

What's your thought about Rishi Kapoor's comments? Do you agree with him? Let us know in the comments section below..