 »   »   » DID Salman Khan BLAST Sushant Singh Rajput? Sooraj Pancholi Reveals The Real Story!

Salman Khan Slams Sushant Singh Rajput for Misbehaving; Here's why | FilmiBeat

Yesterday, the grapevine was abuzz with reports about Salman Khan reprimanding Sushant Singh Rajput for misbehaving with his protege Sooraj Pancholi at a recent party.

Well, we now have the truth about the entire episode straight from the horse's mouth. Scroll down to read more...

What Fight, Bro? Rumors of Sooraj Pancholi having a problem with Sushant Singh Rajput over Sushant's alleged misbehavior with him, haven't gone down well with the actors, who are close friends and are often spotted hanging out together on several occasions. They Are Good Friends Rubbishing the news, a source close to Sushant and Sooraj said, "The reports doing the rounds are completely baseless. Sushant & Sooraj are good friends and hang out a lot socially. In fact they even met last week." Figment Of Imagination Naysayers hinted at a possibility of a fight between the two but they laughed it off recently at a common friends's birthday party and even posted a mock fighting image shutting down the rumours.These viscous lies are a figment of someone's imagination as in reality it is far from the truth". Bhai- Bhai When contacted, Sooraj said, "These rumors are completely baseless and ridiculous. Sushant and I are like brothers and in fact we just hung out last week!" A Recap For those who ain't aware, rumors were rife that Sushant had misbehaved with Sooraj at a party. When this news reached Salman Khan, he immediately called up Sushant and scolded him for his behaviour.

Watch out this space for all the exciting scoops from Bollywood.