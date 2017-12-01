 »   »   » OUCH! Did Salman Khan TAUNT Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? PULLS Kangana Ranaut's Legs Over Nepotism Debate

Every actor/actress goes through a phase where nothing works in their favour. Salman Khan is no different. Be it his love life or his career, he has seen both highs and lows. Salman is one of the most controversial names, when it comes to affairs!
While he does maintain friendly equation with most of his ex-girlfriends, there is one person, with whom he never talked post break and she's none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Salman’s Take On His Failed Love Life
Recently at a Summit, Salman Khan talked about facing a failure in love life and said, "I think I am used to that now. I think the unluckier you are in love the luckier you are, actually."
We wonder if it was Salman's general take on failed love stories or was he hinting at someone?
How Salman Deal With Failure Workwise?
"To deal with failure is difficult but from where I come, everything is a plus. Someone told me very young that if you earn Rs 10 lakh, you will get Rs 2000 every month."
"That had become my ambition which I crossed in my second movie. So today whatever I am, I am a plus."
Here’s How Salman Motivate Himself When Things Go Wrong
"When you are low, you feel targeted. At that time, I live on my ground floor and open my door. I watch my watchman and see my fans shouting for my attention and I speak with them, then I see someone in the morning washing cars."
"I see them and then look at myself and say, 'Bloody Idiot, go home and enjoy your life.' After having so much, if you are depressed, you are the biggest 'nashukra' on planet earth."
Well, We Agree With Him
He further added, "I have the most amazing life, parents are hale and hearty, fans love us."
"So, even if it goes away this moment, I will be sad but the kind of love we have seen, I don't think even 98-99% of the population of the country has seen the kind of lifestyle and love and adulation we have seen. So we should just enjoy."
Salman Pulls Kangana’s Legs Over ‘Nepotism’ Debate
When he was asked about the ongoing debate over Nepotism, he said, "I got to know the meaning of it only after Kangana talked about nepotism. (Ab jaake nepotism ka matlab pata chala jab Kangana ne nepotism ke baare mein baat ki hai)."
Kangana Had Accused Salman Of Abusing Her
As per reports in Mid-Day, Kangana wrote an email dated 9 October 2014 to Hrithik Roshan, in which she had mentioned Salman Khan's name and had accused him of abusing her.
Salman Is Weird: Kangana
"You (Hrithik Roshan) went for Big Boss. That's great, it's good to give BB that post-release promotion. I am glad you didn't meet SK [Salman Khan]. He's weird.[sic]"
Apparently, Salman Approached Kangana For Bajrangi Bhaijaan?
"When I said no to that film, he said, 'Kareena was doing that film, but I gave it to you because it won't help her, but it can make your career' [sic].
"My jaw dropped. Is he crazy? Kareena's role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan will make my career? Which world does he live in? Which of his heroine's career is made? Everyone told me not to do it [sic]."
Kangana Never Liked Salman
Kangana further said, "And I am loved because I never worked with him. Does he even know, people who have put their money on me, directors, producers, studios pleaded with me not to do his films because it will harm my brand [sic]."
Salman Used To Make Fun Of Me: Kangana
"He (Salman Khan) used to make fun of me. Once he told me, why do you act so much? People like you end up nowhere.[sic]"
"Look at Katrina, she is the perfect actress material; looks good and keeps her mouth shut. I told him he is very 19th-century, and I am not interested in becoming Katrina or Salman. [sic]"
Did Salman Abuse Kangana?
The e-mail further says, "He got pissed and started abusing me. After that, we didn't see his face for two years.[sic]"
"He called, messaged, but I never replied. Then he called me for is birthday, I told you about that time I saw him for five minutes.[sic]"