 »   »   » DAMN SHOCKING! Did Shahid Kapoor Just Confirm That Kareena Kapoor Cheated On Him?

No one exactly knows what happened between ex-lovers Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor and what was the reason behind their break-up.
Recently, on Vogue BFFs where Shahid and Mira Rajput were invited, the actor was asked whether he has fallen in love with any of his co-stars. The actor confessed that he dated two of his co-stars and indirectly hinted that one of them cheated on him.
Someone Very Famous Cheated On Me
He revealed that he fell in love with two of them and then went on to say, "Someone very famous once cheated on me." Shocked? So are we! But these things keep happening in Bollywood.
Those Who Have Come Late
Shahid & Kareena started seeing each other on the sets of Fida. But they ended their relationship when they shot for Jab We Met.
When Shahid Was Asked About It In The Past..
He had told Rajeev Masand in an interview, ‘'Yes, it was a very trying period for me for almost a month, and it was very clearly a question for me of choosing between my personal feelings and my profession.''
''I had two choices, one was to come back and not talk at all, not go out in the press and not interact with the media- which would save me the pain of answering questions which I am uncomfortable about, or go out there and promote my film which was releasing in three weeks.''
It Was Difficult
''I chose to do the latter, because I think it was important for me as a hero to be there for my film and I had great faith in the film. So yes, it was difficult and uncomfortable but I accepted that as a part of the way things work out here.''
It Was Important To Draw A Line
''I think the most difficult was to not talk about because it was so public and it was really important for me as a person to draw a line as they are areas that are very personal and it's not classy to talk about them in print.''
''It's only between two people and not to be discussed publicly and yet not talk about it at all because there are many questions that people have.''
On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in yet to be released film Padmavati, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
