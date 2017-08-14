 »   »   » OMG! Twinkle Takes A Dig At Salman Khan & Shahrukh Khan After The Success Of Akshay Kumar's Toilet?

Akshay Kumar's recently released film Toilet Ek Prem Katha has hit the right chords with the audiences. It has ended the dry spell at the box office as the movie has already collected Rs 51 crore.

After the success of the movie, Twinkle Khanna posted a message on Twitter, but is it a dig at Salman Khan's Tubelight and Shahrukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal? Read to find out.



Here's What Twinkle Wrote... "So even the box-office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray!"



Salman & Shahrukh's Film Bombed At The Box Office We all know that Salman Khan's Tubelight and Shahrukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal bombed badly at the box office.

So Is She Taking A Dig At Them Twinkle Khanna wrote that Akshay Kumar's film helped the box office to get free from the constipation and many believe she has indirectly taken a dig at Salman and Shahrukh with this.

Jab Harry Met Sejal Could Not Even Cross Rs 100 Crore Unfortunately, Shahrukh Khan's JHMS could not even collect Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office.

Let's Talk About The Box Office Collection Of Toilet Now Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ''#ToiletEkPremKatha is EXTRAORDINARY... Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr. Total: ₹ 51.45 cr. India biz.''

To Witness A Big Jump On 15th August #ToiletEkPremKatha has an AWESOME weekend... Day-wise growth was PHENOMENAL... Tue [Independence Day] will again witness a big jump in biz.''



Toilet Ek Prem Katha Has Pumped Oxygen In The Film Industry #ToiletEkPremKatha has pumped oxygen in the lungs of an ailing film industry... The dry spell at the BO ends finally! #TEPK

Strong Word Of Mouth Is Helping In Increasing The Business #ToiletEkPremKatha witnessed FANTASTIC growth on Sat... Strong word of mouth is translating into MASSIVE numbers... #TEPK



