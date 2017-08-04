 »   »   » Dilip Kumar's Kidney Functions Have Worsened! Health Condition Is Unstable

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted at the Lilavati Hospital due to dehydration and urine infection and news about his recovery was doing the rounds and now Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating him confirmed that the situation has actually worsened as his kidneys are not functioning normally. He was quoted as saying,

"His kidney functions have not improved. On the contrary, it has worsened. He is on the ventilator. We will be able to give a proper briefing in the morning."