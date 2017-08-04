 »   »   » Dilip Kumar's Kidney Functions Have Worsened! Health Condition Is Unstable

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted at the Lilavati Hospital due to dehydration and urine infection and news about his recovery was doing the rounds and now Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating him confirmed that the situation has actually worsened as his kidneys are not functioning normally. He was quoted as saying,
"His kidney functions have not improved. On the contrary, it has worsened. He is on the ventilator. We will be able to give a proper briefing in the morning."
Dilip Kumar's health condition worsens as his doctor confirmed that his kidneys are not functioning normally.
The veteran actor was hospitalised on Wednesday night due to dehydration and urine infection.
It has been confirmed that his kidneys have worsened and all necessary diagnosis is being done.
Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand with the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru during the 1950's.
Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Dev Anand were the Trilogy of Indian Cinema back in the 50's.
A source opened up to TOI by saying, "The actor's condition is not stable as his creatinine levels are rising. There has not been much improvement in his condition since hospitalization."
The TOI source further commented, "If the kidney functions continue to deteriorate, it could lead to more complications."
"In such situations, the heart and lungs tend to get affected next as the toxins start building up in the blood," revealed the source to TOI.
The source summed it up to TOI as, "However, we are hoping the organ regains its functionality."
Dilip Kumar has successfully beaten lung ailments twice in the past and we're sure he'll beat it this time as well.