 »   »   » Not To Worry! Dilip Kumar's Health Is Stable & He's Doing Well

Dilip Kumar was hospitalised overnight and fans and industry insiders were worried about his health but thankfully, the doctors have confirmed that his health is stable and he will be kept under observation for two more days. The hospital official statements read as,

"Dilip Kumar was admitted for dehydration and urine infection. He will be kept under observation for at least two days. The antibiotics will be administered to him through an IV drip, for which, he will be accommodated in the ICU. Soon after observation, he will be brought back to his room, where he was originally admitted."

Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu was with him all night yesterday at the hospital and she had dinner in his room right after the check up was completed. Dilip Kumar is pretty active on Twitter and we're sure he'll start tweeting about his health condition sooner than you imagine.

Now that the doctors have confirmed that "Dilip Kumar is stable" we guess there's no need to worry as he's going to be fine and might be discharged in a span of two days. We wish him a speedy recovery!

