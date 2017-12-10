 »   »   » DISGUSTING! 'Dangal' Actress Zaira Wasim MOLESTED On A Delhi- Mumbai Flight

Zaira Wasim Molested on Air Vistara Flight; Breaks down in video | Watch Video |FilmiBeat

Zaira Wasim who is known for her impressive acts in films like 'Dangal' and 'Secret Superstar' recently had to undergo a traumatic experience when she was allegedly molested by a man during a flight from Delhi to Mumbai.

With tears rolling down her cheek, Zaira later took to her Instagram page where she broke down and narrated her horrifying experience where she stated that the man who was sitting behind her back, rubbed his foot against her back while she was asleep.

Check out the video here...

In the video, Zaira is seen saying, "So I just landed. You know the whole irony of this is that I get it. This is not done at all. I'm disturbed. It's fine but this is not the way, this is not how a girl should be made to feel. This is terrible. Is this how they are going to take care of girls? No one will help us if we don't decide to help ourselves and this is the worst thing."



She further added, "The lights were dimmed so it was even worse. It continued for another 5-10 minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck. So I was on a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my 2-hour journey miserable.

I tried to record it on my phone to understand it better. But because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it. I ignored it the first time, blamed the turbulence for it. Until I woke up to this pleasant sight of his beautiful foot rubbing my back and neck. Guess he couldn't sit like a civilized human being and placed his foot on my armrest while he's fully 'PHELAOED' his body on his seat. I was all chill till I felt somebody brushing against my back while I was half asleep."

Zaira Wasim, in one of her posts, also slammed the airline and wrote, "Slow claps for Vistara's crew guys! Wonderful!" she wrote.

Air Vistara has said it is carrying out a detailed investigation into the case. The airline has apologised "for what Ms Wasim faced and we have zero tolerance for such behaviour."

"It appears crew only became aware of something amiss during final descent when they were seated for landing. Further details will come from the investigation which is currently ongoing in full force."

The airline in which Zaira was travelling tweeted about the incident and wrote, "We @airvistara have seen the reports regarding @ZairaWasimmm experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour."