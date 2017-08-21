 »   »   » OOPS! Disha Patani Had An 'EMBARRASSING MOMENT' At LFW 2017, Here's What Boyfriend Tiger Shroff Did!

Disha Patani and her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff were recently spotted at the Lakme Fashion Week 2017.

While, both the duo made heads turn with their 'oh-so-killer' appearances, Disha Patani was left all embarrassed when she has asked to walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra. Wanna know what happened and why Tiger stopped her from walking the ramp? We will tell you!

Ramp Was Decorated With The Mirrors Turns out the ramp was decorated with mirrors and considering Disha's outfit for the do, if she had walked the ramp, it would've led to a very embarrassing situation. What Did Tiger Shroff Do? When Disha was about to walk the ramp, Tiger instantly stopped her from doing so and whispered something in her ears. Disha Got Off The Ramp Next thing we saw, Disha Patani got off the ramp and awkwardly posed for the media, while walking the carpet instead of the ramp. Tiger Saves Disha From An Awkward Moment! The way Tiger saved Disha Patani from grabbing unwanted eyeballs was worth praising. Meanwhile, Check Out More Pics From LFW 2017 Jacqueline Fernandez and Aditya Roy Kapur set the ramp on fire. Seen here is the duo posing with Manish Malhotra. Red Hot! Malaika Arora looks fiery hot while, walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2017. Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon looks damn pretty in her indigo number that looked just so hot on her lean body. In Pic: Sridevi With Khushi Kapoor Talking about his collaboration with LFW 2017, Manish Malhotra said, "It's been a great association with LFW for so many years. Last month my label completed 12 years and it is just beginning of many new things."

"For the first time we have used blacks and chromes and introduced cocktail dresses for women. I'm really happy and thankful to everyone for giving us this opportunity."