 »   »   » Disha Patani Looks Smoking Hot In This New Picture!

The lovely Disha Patani is one of the sweetest yet hottest actresses in Bollywood and her warm smile can make anyone drop what they're doing and just stare at her. She's got a magnetic charisma around her and her latest picture in a white bodysuit proves just that.
Check out some really cool pictures of Disha Patani below!
Disha On Baaghi 2
"Now in the sequel, I can't reveal much, but it's a completely different setup and the story. And it's a very special story."
Good Words For Tiger
"I have worked with him on an album and it was so hard for me to even stand next to him when he is dancing."
Story first published: Monday, November 13, 2017, 10:44 [IST]
