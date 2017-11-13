 »   »   » Disha Patani Looks Smoking Hot In This New Picture!

Disha Patani's Fans became CRAZY after seeing these pictures | FilmiBeat

The lovely Disha Patani is one of the sweetest yet hottest actresses in Bollywood and her warm smile can make anyone drop what they're doing and just stare at her. She's got a magnetic charisma around her and her latest picture in a white bodysuit proves just that.

Check out some really cool pictures of Disha Patani below!

Disha Patani Disha Patani's latest photoshoot is the one to watch out for! Hotness She oozes hotness in all of her pictures. There's Something About Disha There's really something about this picture, right? Unbuttoned Her unbuttoned denim dress made it even more the hotter! The Moves She really knows her moves in terms of modelling. Make You Swoon She can make anyone swoon to her beats! Disha On Baaghi 2 "Now in the sequel, I can't reveal much, but it's a completely different setup and the story. And it's a very special story." Baaghi 2 "When I heard I was thrilled! My character is something that I would love to do." Disha On Tiger Shroff "He is a perfectionist. He is a focused man and is someone who inspires me." Disha Praises Tiger "Whatever he does, could be dance or action, he gives his 1,000 percent." Good Words For Tiger "I have worked with him on an album and it was so hard for me to even stand next to him when he is dancing." She Says We're Friends! "He goes into a different zone and is very passionate. We are very good friends as well."

Also View: Superhot Pictures Of Amy Jackson!