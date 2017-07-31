 »   »   » Disha Patani: I Am More Than Happy For All The Attention That I Constantly Garner

Actress Disha Patani, who is very new in Bollywood, says she is a very shy person and so, it has taken her time to get used to the limelight.

"I am a very shy person. It has taken me time to get used to the limelight. It's a part and parcel of being in the industry. However, I have no complaints. I consider myself extremely fortunate and I am more than happy for all the attention that I constantly garner," Disha told IANS.

Disha On Pros & Cons Of Being A Celeb The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", says that being a celebrity has its own complications and benefits. "The good thing is that we get to travel a lot. But, the downside is that we don't get to actually see places besides the spots that you are shooting at," she said. Disha: Fashion Is A Form Of Expression The actress is currently shooting with brand ONLY for its upcoming Autumn/Winter 2017 Collection and the she says "fashion is a form of expression" "Fashion is being 'you'. It's a form of expression. There are days when I want to feel cool, sexy, goofy and at these times fashion helps me define my mood. It's Important To Be Comfortable: Disha "Everyone has a different style and fashion sense. It's always important to be comfortable in your own skin. My fashion statement is about 'less is more', so my wardrobe comprises outfits that are practical, comfortable and fashionable," said Disha. Does She Wish To Do A De-Glam Roles On Screen If A Script Demands? "The character and my role in the movie is what is important for me. All the movies that I have done so far have seen me in a de-glam avatar. My character in 'M.S. Dhoni...' was that of a simple girl and to achieve this, I had little to no make-up. Disha On Her Simple Look In MS Dhoni "They wanted the character to speak through my eyes and hence I sported kohl lined eyes. Another de-glam role that I donned was in 'Loafer' (Telugu film) with minimal make-up and a braided plait." "Although I played a princess in 'Kung Fu Yoga', it wasn't an all-out glamorous role," said Disha, who had also featured with Tiger Shroff in a music video "Befikra".

Apart from films and brand endorsements, Disha also enjoys dancing.

"Dancing always keeps me busy. But I have been unable to dance since I recently injured my foot. However, I otherwise also enjoy kickboxing, going to the gym and watching movies," she said.