 »   »   » Wait, What? Disha Patani Talks About Shaving Her Head, Ready To Go Bald?

It takes a lots of guts to shave your head that too just for a film. When it comes to actress, recently, we saw Tanvi Azmi, going bald for her strong and emotional character in Bajirao Mastani, in which she played Ranveer Singh's mother.

While, talking to IANS, when Disha Patani was asked, if she can go bald for a film, this is what the gorgeous lady said:

Disha Ready To Go Bald, But T&C Applied.. Disha Patani says if she feels that going bald for a role will "benefit the narrative" of a project, she might go ahead with it. It All Depends On The Script "To think of it, my decision will be based on how passionate I am about the script. If I strongly feel it will benefit the narrative, I will go ahead with it." Disha told IANS when asked if she will ever shave her head if the character demands. But, Why Actresses Are Not So Fond Of Experimenting With Hair Looks? To which Disha said, "Most of the actresses have multiple commitments - from films to endorsements - that require us to maintain a particular look over a long period." "Hence, there is never an opportunity to experiment with hair so we just settle for the neutral look we can work with across projects." Disha Also Shares A Few Hair Tips Disha, the ambassador of Garnier Color Naturals, also says that as an actor, her hair gets exposed to various chemicals and serums, so it is more important to take care of it on a regular basis. "I think colouring your hair is the best way to get a new look," she said, adding that she oils her hair regularly as it not only makes them stronger but also nourishes them from within.

"Since childhood, my mother made sure I oiled my hair and conditioned them properly every week. I still follow that regimen. Plus, I have naturally good quality hair," added Disha.