 »   »   » EYE-POPPING! Disha Patani UNBUTTONS Her Shirt; Looks UNBEARABLY HOT In Her Latest Picture

Tiger Shroff is really lucky to have a beautiful girlfriend like Disha Patani. The diva is not only talented but also has a body to die for.

Recently, she posed for the cover of Maxim magazine and boy she looks unbearably hot in her unbuttoned shirt. It seems that the actress is all set to break the Internet with her stunning picture. Check it out below.

Sensuous Disha Patani.. Disha Patani posted this picture and wrote, ''Coming sooon 😍 @maxim.india picture by the mosttt talented @nicksaglimbeni Makeup @flaviagiumua hair @marcepedrozo ❤️❤️🤗.'' Disha Is Famous On Social Networking Sites Disha Patani is one of the most loved celebrities on the social networking sites. She keeps treating her fans with her photoshoots and hot pictures. The Diva Also Gets Trolled For It In the past, the diva was heavily trolled for wearing this revealing outfit at an award show and posting the picture on Instagram. But The Lady Didn't Sit Quiet Her epic reply was, ''Have been reading so many news lately on molestation and rape! When people in our country are worshiping goddesses what a shame for not being respectful enough to know certain boundaries that make you a human and not an animal!'' Easier To Judge A Woman ''It's easier to judge a woman on the basis of how much they cover up their skin.'' You Can't Stop Staring ''But it's hard to accept your own cheap mentality where you can't stop staring at those inappropriate areas which you are asking her to cover!'' Wake Up ''Wake up and start accepting that we are not going to be anybody's idea of an "Indian girl".'' Stop The Hypocrisy ''Don't let your frustration destroy somebody's life because you won't be happy if it happens in your own family! Stop this hypocrisy and open your mind!"

On the professional front, Disha is currently shooting for her second film Baaghi 2 with boyfriend, Tiger Shroff. It is expected to hit the screens on April 27, 2018.

Also Read: LAVISH & BEAUTIFUL! Pictures Of Priyanka Chopra's New York House Will Make Many Actresses Jealous!

PICTURES: Khushi Kapoor Spotted In Mumbai