 »   »   » Diwali 2017! Bollywood Celebs Attend Diwali Bash & The Pictures Look Simply Awesome

Happy Diwali guys! The festival of lights is all about spreading joy and happiness and triumph over evil and our very own Bollywood celebrities are having a dhamaka of a time by attending several Diwali parties all across the city.

From Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, all of B-town was out spending time with their near and dear ones. Check out the pictures below...

Salman, Arpita & Aayush

Salman Khan is seen with his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is the star attraction of every party! Isn't he, peeps?

Aamir Khan With Wife Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan attended the Diwali bash with his wife Kiran Rao as well.

Aamir-Kiran

Arent't they such a lovely couple?

Deepika Padukone

The lovely Deepika Padukone was spotted in all black!

Kareena Kapoor

Every party lights up when Kareena Kapoor is present.

Karisma Kapoor

And when Kareena Kapoor is present, the lovely Karisma Kapoor will be present as well.

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel looks like a 'phataka' herself at the Diwali 2017 bash.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Doesn't Jacqueline Fernandez look so beautiful in her yellow outfit?

Karan Johar

No matter who's throwing a party in Bollywood, it's always incomplete without Karan Johar.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan looks like he's the 'dude' of the Diwali bash 2017.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty looks lovely always and she ends up being the highlight of any party.

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra are an eye candy and their presence can make any party 'happening'.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is a completely changed man these days and is taking care of his family really well.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor poses for the cameras with his salt and pepper look.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan and her husband attend the Diwali bash 2017 in traditional attire.

Farhan & Shabana

Farhan Akhtar and Shabana Azmi look so glittering and glam!

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is always the coolest guy in any party!

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor attends the Diwali bash along with his wife Neetu.

Sohail & Arpita

Sohail Khan poses along with his sweet sister Arpita Khan.

