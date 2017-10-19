 »   »   » Diwali 2017! Bollywood Celebs Attend Diwali Bash & The Pictures Look Simply Awesome

Happy Diwali guys! The festival of lights is all about spreading joy and happiness and triumph over evil and our very own Bollywood celebrities are having a dhamaka of a time by attending several Diwali parties all across the city.
From Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, all of B-town was out spending time with their near and dear ones. Check out the pictures below...
Salman, Arpita & Aayush
Salman Khan is seen with his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan is the star attraction of every party! Isn't he, peeps?
Aamir Khan With Wife Kiran Rao
Aamir Khan attended the Diwali bash with his wife Kiran Rao as well.
Aamir-Kiran
Arent't they such a lovely couple?
Deepika Padukone
The lovely Deepika Padukone was spotted in all black!
Kareena Kapoor
Every party lights up when Kareena Kapoor is present.
Karisma Kapoor
And when Kareena Kapoor is present, the lovely Karisma Kapoor will be present as well.
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel looks like a 'phataka' herself at the Diwali 2017 bash.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Doesn't Jacqueline Fernandez look so beautiful in her yellow outfit?
Karan Johar
No matter who's throwing a party in Bollywood, it's always incomplete without Karan Johar.
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan looks like he's the 'dude' of the Diwali bash 2017.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty looks lovely always and she ends up being the highlight of any party.
Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra are an eye candy and their presence can make any party 'happening'.
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt is a completely changed man these days and is taking care of his family really well.
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor poses for the cameras with his salt and pepper look.
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan and her husband attend the Diwali bash 2017 in traditional attire.
Farhan & Shabana
Farhan Akhtar and Shabana Azmi look so glittering and glam!
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan is always the coolest guy in any party!
Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor attends the Diwali bash along with his wife Neetu.
Sohail & Arpita
Sohail Khan poses along with his sweet sister Arpita Khan.
