 »   »   » DIWALI DHAMAKA! Salman Khan Is Back As A Wounded Tiger In The First Teaser Poster Of Tiger Zinda Hai

Diwali is here and superstar Salman Khan is the first to gift his fans something incredibly special to make it extra special!
The actor unveiled the teaser poster of his most awaited action entertainer, YRF's Tiger Zinda Hai, as a gift for his fans a day before Diwali! Check it out here...
'Tiger' Is Back With A Bang
Salman tweeted saying, "Diwali Gift.... pasand aaya? Ab Christmas pe milna..." In the poster, the superstar is seen in a fierce avatar gearing up for some hard-core action.
Inspired By Real Life Incidents
Salman had earlier revealed that the film is based on a real life incident. He had told a leading daily, "The plot is also inspired by a real incident. It's a really nice script. I cannot tell you what the true story is, as Adi (Aditya Chopra) will kill me".
He further added, "Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be bigger than ‘Ek Tha Tiger' for sure. It begins from where we left off in part one. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai' has things that you have never seen before in Indian cinema. We are making this film on a huge scale, especially the action."
A Dhamakedaar Climax
Ali had revealed in one of his tweets that the film's climax sequence will involve 10,000 rounds of gunfire, presumably with blanks.
Salman Reunites With His Ex Katrina
It would be quite interesting to watch the former lovebirds reunite on screen.
Shooting For TZH Was Challenging
Director Ali Abbas Zafar had told a leading daily, "Shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai was grueling, challenging and a whole lot of fun. We've shot across pristine, relatively unseen locations in Austria, Morocco and shot on a huge lot in Abu Dhabi along with other spots. Right from the infrastructure, to the support that the local military has given us, shooting here was smooth and a great collaborative experience. Tiger and Zoya's second outing is going to be larger than life, and the shoot lives up to that."