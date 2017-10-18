 »   »   » DIWALI DHAMAKA! Salman Khan Is Back As A Wounded Tiger In The First Teaser Poster Of Tiger Zinda Hai

Inspired By Real Life Incidents

Salman had earlier revealed that the film is based on a real life incident. He had told a leading daily, "The plot is also inspired by a real incident. It's a really nice script. I cannot tell you what the true story is, as Adi (Aditya Chopra) will kill me".



He further added, "Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be bigger than ‘Ek Tha Tiger' for sure. It begins from where we left off in part one. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai' has things that you have never seen before in Indian cinema. We are making this film on a huge scale, especially the action."









