 »   »   » DO YOU KNOW? Salman Khan Can Never Say 'No' To This Person!

Where Salman Khan has reached today, people wouldn't say No to him for anything. But then there's one person whose wish Salman cannot decline. Any guesses who? Well, it's none other than his daddy dearest Salim Khan!



As Salim Khan celebrates his birthday today, we throw some light on the relationship and bond he shares with his superstar son.

Salman Khan may have touched his 50s now but till date, he obeys and respects his father as he used to as a kid. Now that is a very endearing quality which is not easy to find.The actor has earlier confessed that all major decisions concerning the family are always taken by his father and he always follows the will of his father, which he feels is the duty of all the children.Salim Khan is known to call a spade a spade and he even does that with his son. Salman looks up to him for his valuable advice even while selecting scripts and in fact Salim Khan is the first person to watch his films.The superstar is very close to his father and puts in a lot of effort each year in planning his father's birthday.With such a tough exterior, kicking ass on the big screen and soft interior, no wonder Salman Khan enjoys such a massive and loyal fan following

On the work front, Salman is currently juggling between the shoot for Race 3 and Bigg Boss. Meanwhile, his upcoming film 'Tiger Zinda Hai' co-starring Katrina Kaif is currently the talk of the town.