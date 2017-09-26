 »   »   » Does Kareena Kapoor Khan Throw STARRY TANTRUMS While Shooting With Sonam Kapoor & Swara Bhaskar?

The way Kareena Kapoor Khan is back into her shape and has already kick-started the shoot of her next film, Veere Di Wedding, is totally worth praising. The film is totally a chick-flick and it also casts Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in the lead roles.

Considering the fact that two popular divas are working together in a film, there might be a possibility of catfight or starry tantrums, right? Well, let's see what Swara Bhaskar has to say about Kareena's attitude on the sets of Veere Di Wedding.

Kareena is Entertaining While interacting with HT, Swara Bhaskar talks about her experience, working with Kareena for the first time and said, "She is amazing, and such a magnetic person. She's funny, entertaining, and such a great storyteller, who is always telling us funny anecdotes." Kareena Has Zero Starry Tantrums She further added, "But, at the same time, she's a chilled out team player, doesn't throw any celebrity tantrums, and has zero starry attitude." Swara Talks About Taimur While, talking about Taimur, Swara says, "He's everyone's favourite. I keep telling her ‘Iski nazar utaaro', because he gets too much public attention!" When Swara Saw Taimur For The First Time "We all [the cast] are staying in the same hotel. While Taimur doesn't come on the set, I was sprinting in the hotel lawns one day and saw Sharmila ji [Taimur's grandmother] strolling him in the pram. It was such a cute surprise. It was a real honour to meet Sharmila ma'am." What's New With Kareena? Meanwhile, Kareena was all over the social media owing to her recent sensational avatar at the Ambani bash. Hot! Hot! Hot! She was seen sporting a black slit dress and boy, she knows how to make heads turn with her style choices. We Adore Her! This picture is from the same Ambani bash, in which she can be seen bonding with Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Coming back to Veere Di Wedding, we are desperately waiting for her first film post her motherhood. It would be exciting to see her sharing screen space with Sonam Kapoor for the first time.