 »   »   » Does Katrina Kaif Get Special Treatment From Ex-boyfriend Salman Khan? Here's What She Has To Say!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved on-screen pairs of the B-town - credits their palpable chemistry on the silver screen.

Recently, while interacting with Filmfare, Katrina talked about her equation with Salman Khan and what she likes about him the most.

How Sweet! Katrina says, "Salman taught me nothing except learn for yourself. His equation is different with everyone. Of course, we all know that Salman has a kind of heart that loves to help people." ‘Salman Never Tried To Give Special Treatment’ "But for me, the greatest strength that he was to me was that he never tried to give me a special treatment. He always encouraged me to stand up, find your own feet and work hard." How Sweet! "I really feel that the best thing that he has added to my career is exactly what I told you before. I know people may not feel it that way but he really had a lot of belief in me and that for me was the most important thing," she added. Katrina Also Recalled A Funny Incident Katrina also recalled a funny incident when Salman couldn't stop laughing while she felt her career is over. "I had gone for Anurag Basu film with Bhatt Saab where John Abraham was the hero. I was called for the first shot where I was to play a ghost. Next day, I am told that I have been chucked out of the film." When Salman Laughed At Katrina, While She Was Devastated "The same day I met Salman and I was bawling my eyes out and Salman was laughing at me and I thought he was so mean. I was chucked out of my first film and he is laughing, my career is over. He was laughing and saying that you don't understand, these things happen." Here’s What Salman Told Katrina "You will see where you will go from here, just work hard. So, he did not have any answers but it was just the belief. It is that belief of one solid person that is very important I think when you are starting out," she concluded.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, opposite Salman Khan.