 »   »   » Don't Follow Fashion, I Wear What I Like: Disha Patani

Her contemporaries in Bollywood are often judged on their fashion sense but actor Disha Patani does not consider herself as a fashionista.

"I just wear what I like. I don't know much about style or what is going on in fashion. I have a great team of hair and make-up stylists who always come up with new ideas," Patani told PTI at an event.

Just like every other woman, the 24-year-old actor said she loved diamonds.

"I wear delicate jewellery. They have variety. I like diamonds and jewellery but I can't buy them now," she said.

The actor also discussed her upcoming projects Baaghi 2 and Sanghamithra at the event.

"We will start shooting for Sanghamithra from next month. We are half way through Baaghi 2, it is shaping up well. Everyone is working hard," Patani said.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, Baaghi 2 is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi.

The film features Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Baaghi 2 is slated for 27 April 2018 release.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Tells The Truth: Aditya Chopra Told Me You Are Not The Most Good-looking Guy