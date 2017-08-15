 »   »   » Don’t Have ‘Chocolate Boy’ Left In Me Anymore: R Madhavan

Be it Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tanu Weds Manu or his TV show Sea Hawks, actor R. Madhavan, fondly remembered for essaying the role of a lover boy on screen, says he would now do age appropriate romance as he does not have a "chocolate boy" left in him anymore.

Asked if he feels romance comes easily to him, Madhavan told IANS, "Well, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Tanu Weds Manu had great directors also... romance is something I enjoy doing, but I have to do age appropriate romance right now. I am no more the 'chocolate boy' still, romance is always going to be a part of my life."

The actor, 47, says he has to change the way he romances. But does he still wish to play a chocolate boy on screen? "No, there is no more chance of me being a chocolate boy," pat came the reply from the actor, who added: "I don't feel it at all as much as people urging and egging me to do. I don't want to make a fool of myself."

The Anbe Sivam star says there is no more a "chocolate boy" left in him. "I don't think there's anymore chocolate boy left in me... Like if I do the roles on the screen that border on romance it will be age appropriate," Madhavan said.

Ever since the actor made his Bollywood debut in 2001 with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, he has been seen in Hindi blockbusters like Rang De Basanti, Guru, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Saala Khadoos.