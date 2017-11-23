 »   »   » E-Challan On The Way! Mumbai Cops SCOLD Varun Dhawan For His 'Dangerous' Selfie, Actor Apologizes

You can't deny that Varun Dhawan has a huge fan-following. His good looks and blockbuster films have made him a hit with the Gen-X crowd.
But 'with great power comes great responsibility' and the Mumbai police just gave the actor a reminder of this saying.
Recently, a leading tabloid carried a picture of Varun leaping out of his car's window to click a selfie with a fan. While the picture made the fan's day but, the Mumbai police were definitely not amused! Read on to know what happened next...
The Picture Which Created Trouble For Varun
Varun is seen here popping his head out of his car's window in a jam-packed road. That's quite risky now!
Be Careful!
When the Mumbai police came across this picture of the 'Judwaa 2' actor, they immediately gave a strict warning to him by tweeting, "@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer's & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher."
Risking Life Isn't Cool
We know Varun that you love all your fans but, this act of yours could have endangered not just yours but even that fan's life!
Varun Quickly Apologized!
With almost 1.4K retweets and 1.7K likes within half an hour, the tweet quickly went viral on the internet. However, Varun quickly apologized for his irresponsible act!
Talking About Films
The young lad will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's October opposite newbie Banita Sandhu. He will also be sharing screen space with Anushka Sharma for the first time in Sui Dhaaga.